Barclays PLC Sells 6,260 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

