Barclays PLC Sells 3,521 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AAON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AAON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,256. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

