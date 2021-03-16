Barclays PLC Purchases 5,967 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of ALLETE worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ALE stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

