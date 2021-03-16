Barclays PLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

