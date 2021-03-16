Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

