Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,808,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,845,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

MGP opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

