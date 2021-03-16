Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €83.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.78 ($87.98).

BMW stock opened at €77.80 ($91.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.40. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €81.58 ($95.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

