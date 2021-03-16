BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,003 shares during the quarter. BankUnited makes up 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.60% of BankUnited worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 488.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 665,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BankUnited by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 3,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

