Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,616 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of TripAdvisor worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.53.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

