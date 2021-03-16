Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,786,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,704,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -210.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

