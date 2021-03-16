Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.73 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $24,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gray Television by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 620,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1,410.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gray Television by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 343,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on GTN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

