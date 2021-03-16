Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

