Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Hub Group worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.