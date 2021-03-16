Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,700 shares of company stock valued at $12,899,883. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

