Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 121,376 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of NMI worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NMI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in NMI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,462 shares of company stock worth $2,339,313 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of NMIH opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.