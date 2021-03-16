Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

