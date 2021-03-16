Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

BMA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $979.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Banco Macro by 58.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Macro (BMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.