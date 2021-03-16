bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Tops $9.31 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $1.39 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $1,639.71 or 0.02961348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.32 or 0.00461110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00098216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00573988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 5,680 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.