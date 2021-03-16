Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 351.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 88,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

