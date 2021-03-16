Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $6,164,490.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,915,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,685 shares of company stock valued at $42,072,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

