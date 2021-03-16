Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

