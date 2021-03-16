Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.45 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 154,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

