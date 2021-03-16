Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 45,818 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

