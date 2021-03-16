Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $15.37.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

