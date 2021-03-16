Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 2.44% of Baidu worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.53.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

