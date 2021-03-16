Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

BAD stock opened at C$43.30 on Monday. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$44.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 82.75%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

