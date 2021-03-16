B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

BC stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.