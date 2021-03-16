Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.49. 1,573,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,511,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Azul by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Azul by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

