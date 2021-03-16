Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Receives $34.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

AYRSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial assumed coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS AYRSF opened at $21.26 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

