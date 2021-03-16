Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

AXNX stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at $378,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

