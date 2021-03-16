Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $41.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 941,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.