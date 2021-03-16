Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Avient worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

