Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Avient reported sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,072. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

