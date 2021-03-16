Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

