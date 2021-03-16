AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $203.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $194.74 and last traded at $194.24, with a volume of 5410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.49.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

