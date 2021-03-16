Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.86.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,348. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,488,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avalara by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.09. 26,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.27 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

