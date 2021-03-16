Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $98.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

