Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Up 5.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 16,564,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 27,035,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.