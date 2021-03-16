aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Roth Capital

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 256.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,700. The company has a market cap of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

