AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,609 shares of company stock valued at $19,918,871 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

