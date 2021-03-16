ATN Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $793,000.07 and approximately $597,950.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ATN

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

