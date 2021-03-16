Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $93.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

