Asure Software’s (ASUR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.