Asure Software’s (ASUR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.