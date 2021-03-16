Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT Raised to $11.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Asure Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

