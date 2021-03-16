Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

