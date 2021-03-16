AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AZN stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

