Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

ARGGY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

