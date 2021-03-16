Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 6,606 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,334. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $226.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

