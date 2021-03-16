Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $264.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

